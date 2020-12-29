Analysts Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Price Target at $63.89

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $548,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,534,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,752,000 after buying an additional 521,267 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,655,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after buying an additional 93,121 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,521,000 after buying an additional 271,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,259,000 after buying an additional 579,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 152,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,640. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

