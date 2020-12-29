Analysts Set Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target at $19.81

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.96. 75,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. Sonos has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $599,640.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 141,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $3,029,259.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 604,670 shares of company stock worth $12,927,822. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sonos by 366.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 154,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 27.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 375.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.