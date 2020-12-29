Analysts Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT at $27.86

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Vericel has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2,894.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,842,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,431.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 546,625 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

