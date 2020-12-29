Analyzing CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) & Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CMC Materials and Sequans Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMC Materials $1.12 billion 3.79 $142.83 million $7.47 19.45 Sequans Communications $30.86 million 4.86 -$36.70 million ($1.37) -4.57

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMC Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CMC Materials and Sequans Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMC Materials 4 3 3 0 1.90 Sequans Communications 0 0 5 0 3.00

CMC Materials currently has a consensus target price of $147.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. Sequans Communications has a consensus target price of $9.90, indicating a potential upside of 58.15%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Profitability

This table compares CMC Materials and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMC Materials 12.79% 21.30% 9.14% Sequans Communications -124.32% N/A -46.36%

Risk and Volatility

CMC Materials has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CMC Materials beats Sequans Communications on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials. The Electronic Materials segment provides chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) are used for polishing various materials used in IC devices, including tungsten, dielectric materials, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and various materials that are used in the production of disk substrates and magnetic heads for hard disk drives; and CMP pads which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. This segment also offers sulfuric, phosphoric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids, as well as ammonium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, other specialty organic solvents, and various blends of chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engages in pipeline and industrial materials business; provides routine and emergency maintenance services; polymer-based drag-reducing agents for crude oil transmission; and valve greases, cleaners and sealants, and related services and equipment. This segment also offers precision polishing and metrology systems for advanced optics applications; and magneto-rheological polishing fluids, consumables, and spare and replacement parts, as well as optical polishing services and other customer support services. It also engages in the wood treatment business. The company was formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and changed its name to CMC Materials, Inc. in October 2020. CMC Materials, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans Communications S.A. offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

