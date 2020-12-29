Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to announce sales of $420.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.92 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $454.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NLY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. 332,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,928,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

