APA Group (APA.AX) (ASX:APA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.24

APA Group (APA.AX) (ASX:APA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from APA Group (APA.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$11.20.

In other APA Group (APA.AX) news, insider Robert (Rob) Wheals 215,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th.

About APA Group (APA.AX)

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

