API3 Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.58 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. API3 has a market capitalization of $27.35 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00007519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00024267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00145629 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00214086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.02 or 0.00616759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00332627 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00056822 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO.

Buying and Selling API3

