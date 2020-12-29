Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,634. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

