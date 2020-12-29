Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Plans None Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.912 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of AIF opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $237,920.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

