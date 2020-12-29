AppCoins (APPC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $111,573.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $111,573.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00042936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00286276 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00028306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $564.48 or 0.02092270 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

