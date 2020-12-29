Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 880.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,128 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.39. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

