Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is IHT Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 360.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 285,346 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.2% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 32,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,439,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

