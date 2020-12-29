Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 193.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

