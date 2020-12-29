Aprea Therapeutics’ (APRE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $116.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $822,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 123.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

