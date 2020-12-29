AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 7,073 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Univest Financial worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 104.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,247 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In related news, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $28,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.