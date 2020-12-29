AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $536,000 in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 336.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at $497,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at $471,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.53 million.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

