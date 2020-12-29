AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,170 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Inseego worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 550.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Inseego by 46.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Inseego during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inseego by 72.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,072,514.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $36,803,173.10. Insiders have sold 4,185,786 shares of company stock worth $64,232,079 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSG. ValuEngine downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

