AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter worth $88,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter worth $113,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Tronox by 8.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.81 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.34 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

