AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 15,695 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,695 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 17.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth about $281,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.98 million, a PE ratio of 277.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $464.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCHN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $194,734.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,333.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $85,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

