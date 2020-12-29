AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,560 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OZK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,370,000 after buying an additional 138,730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,971,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,682,000 after buying an additional 300,222 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after purchasing an additional 821,795 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Bank OZK by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,153,000 after purchasing an additional 194,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. BidaskClub raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of OZK opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

