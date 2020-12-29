Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.27. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

