Ares Commercial Real Estate Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 447 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 598% compared to the average daily volume of 64 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACRE. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $415.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.