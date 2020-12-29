Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $45.69 million and $2.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,336,360 coins and its circulating supply is 126,115,463 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.