Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.43%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

