Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) & CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Head-To-Head Survey

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) and CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of CLST shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Electronics and CLST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics 1.67% 11.49% 3.49% CLST N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLST has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrow Electronics and CLST’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics $28.92 billion 0.25 -$204.09 million $7.55 12.92 CLST N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CLST has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arrow Electronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arrow Electronics and CLST, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics 0 6 2 0 2.25 CLST 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus target price of $75.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.57%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than CLST.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats CLST on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions, as well as access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, as well as manages service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About CLST

CLST Holdings, Inc. has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc. in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc. is in liquidation.

