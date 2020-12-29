Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASBFY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Investec upgraded Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

