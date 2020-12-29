Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lowered shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.82.

TEAM opened at $231.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.97, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $250.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,947,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,257,000 after acquiring an additional 233,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

