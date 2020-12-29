AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $57.08 on Friday. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,278 shares of company stock worth $8,224,603 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AtriCure by 42.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in AtriCure by 35.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.