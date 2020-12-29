Augur (REP) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $181.92 million and approximately $25.99 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Augur has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $16.54 or 0.00061985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00042875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00287698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00028543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $567.17 or 0.02125731 BTC.

Augur Profile

REP is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

