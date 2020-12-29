Australian REIT Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.70. Australian REIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$13.35.

Get Australian REIT Income Fund alerts:

Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.