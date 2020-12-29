AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report $2.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $13.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,192.62 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,267.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,155.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,164.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,243,427 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

