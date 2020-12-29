Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AVLR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

AVLR traded down $10.91 on Monday, reaching $169.60. The company had a trading volume of 458,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,367. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.80 and its 200 day moving average is $141.17.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $3,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,403.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $361,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,492,242. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 85.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 4,723.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 20.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

