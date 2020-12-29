Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Shares Gap Down to $3.19

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $2.85. Avalon shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 3,712 shares.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.