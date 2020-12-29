AvalonBay Communities, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend by 12.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 147.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $8.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB opened at $160.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.71 and a 200-day moving average of $156.55. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.65.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.