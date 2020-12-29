Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVVIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. Aviva has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

