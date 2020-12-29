Axie Infinity Shards Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00043221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00290728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $572.37 or 0.02131466 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.