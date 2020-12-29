AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. B. Riley cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 514,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,447. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.09 million, a P/E ratio of -309.90 and a beta of 2.30.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $128,606.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,793.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $361,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares in the company, valued at $17,900,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,870 shares of company stock worth $1,136,668 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AXT by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in AXT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

