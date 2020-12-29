Azul (AZUL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Azul (NYSE: AZUL):

12/24/2020 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2020 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/8/2020 – Azul was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/1/2020 – Azul was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/23/2020 – Azul had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2020 – Azul was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

AZUL stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. Azul S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative net margin of 118.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Azul by 146.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Azul by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

