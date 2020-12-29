BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Receives GBX 612.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 612.38 ($8.00).

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get BAE Systems plc (BA.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,712.31). Also, insider Nick Anderson bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £42,133 ($55,047.03). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,058,350.

Shares of BA stock traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 493.20 ($6.44). 4,979,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a one year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 493.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 500.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05.

About BAE Systems plc (BA.L)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems plc (BA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems plc (BA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.