Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA) Hits New 1-Year High at $335.00

Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 331 ($4.32), with a volume of 337406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328 ($4.29).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 250.99.

In related news, insider Graham Paterson purchased 15,000 shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £41,850 ($54,677.29). Also, insider Tom Burnet purchased 14,540 shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £39,839.60 ($52,050.69).

About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

