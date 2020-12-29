Banano Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $22,849.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00143437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00043264 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00207982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.04 or 0.00605783 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,715 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,260,243 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

