Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE:BANC opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.11 million, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 14.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 880,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 45.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,268 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter worth $334,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter worth $158,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

