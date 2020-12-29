Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 67,377 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBVA opened at $5.01 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.