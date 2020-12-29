Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,612. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 59.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.