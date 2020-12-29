Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 157,818 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,085,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 172,504 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,073,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 182,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.0476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

