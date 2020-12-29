Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:FLEU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:FLEU) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.76 and last traded at $131.76. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.23.

