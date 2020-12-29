Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at $6,538,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 69.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 860,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth $2,702,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 233.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 485,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 339,703 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. 4,010,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,567,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Barclays has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

