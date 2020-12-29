Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

MPV stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Barings Participation Investors has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

