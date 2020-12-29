Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shares Up 27%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s stock price shot up 27% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.46. 4,191,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 902% from the average session volume of 418,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barnwell Industries stock. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.62% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

