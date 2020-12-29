Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Receives €70.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €70.43 ($82.86).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) alerts:

BMW traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €73.49 ($86.46). The company had a trading volume of 799,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a twelve month high of €77.31 ($90.95). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.80.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.